Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan Republic sign MoU on rail cooperation

4 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Railway delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia met at a tripartite meeting in Moscow on March 7 to sign a memorandum on of cooperation in the field of railway transport. The sides considered general tariff for the railway for 2017.

