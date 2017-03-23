Iran: Renewal of UN special rapporteur's mandate lacks - professional basis'
Iran reacted strongly to a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday which extends the mission of its Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the country, saying the resolution lacks "professional basis" and is "confrontational." "In the eyes of the Islamic Republic of Iran and most of the Human Rights Council's member countries which did not support this resolution at various levels, this resolution lacks necessity, legal validity and professional basis," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday.
