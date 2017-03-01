Iran rejects 'delusional' Saudi-Malaysian statement

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur "expressed serious concerns over the Iranian interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region," as the Saudi king wrapped up his lavish trip to Malaysia on the first leg of a month-long Asia journey, PressTV reported. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Thursday rejected those accusations as "delusional," saying they are in line with Saudi Arabia's "improper, totally false, and targeted campaign, which is being waged at a very high cost" against the Islamic Republic.

