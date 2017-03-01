Iran loses nothing from Pakistan's refusal to buy gas
Pakistan should have imported 22 million cubic meters per day of Iranian gas since January 2015 based on an agreement, but it hasn't even decided to build a pipeline. Iran has stretched 907 km pipeline from South Pars gas field to Iranshar in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, but 200 km of is needed to reach the Pakistani border.
