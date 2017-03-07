Iran Lobby Fights to Disarm Bahrain

Iran Lobby Fights to Disarm Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News Max

To see the unrelenting efforts of the Iran Lobby at work, look no further than its continuing effort to prevent the sale of US-made F-16 fighter jets to the island kingdom of Bahrain. That critical defense sale was blocked by the Obama administration and is now poised to move forward after congressional approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC