Iran leader meets relatives of Afghan fighters killed in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has met the relatives of a group of members of Afghan fighters who have been killed in Syria. Following the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Iran has reportedly set up Zeinabiyoun brigade of Pakistani Shia nationals and the Fatemiyoun brigade of Afghan Shia fighters to support President Bashar al-Assad's government against armed opposition groups.

