Iran in the year 1395

Iran witnessed bitter and pleasant events during the Persian calendar year 1395 which ends on March 20. Following is an outline of the most important events: Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, 82, passed away on December 8 due to a heart condition. The body of the first-generation revolutionary was buried in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in southern Tehran on December 10. Millions of people took part in his funeral.

