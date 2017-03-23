Iran in the year 1395

13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran witnessed bitter and pleasant events during the Persian calendar year 1395 which ends on March 20. Following is an outline of the most important events: Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, 82, passed away on December 8 due to a heart condition. The body of the first-generation revolutionary was buried in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in southern Tehran on December 10. Millions of people took part in his funeral.

