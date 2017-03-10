Iran crowned AFC Beach Soccer champion
Islamic Republic of Iran were crowned AFC Beach Soccer Championship Malaysia 2017 champions on Saturday after beating the United Arab Emirates 7-2 in Kuala Terengganu. The UAE's Haitham Mohamed opened the match with an impressive effort which Iran goalkeeper Seyed Hosseini saved well, but it was to be Iran who would draw first blood, Moslem Mesigar tapping home from close range to hand his side an early lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC