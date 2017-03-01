Iran criticizes abuse of UN mechanism for political objectives
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday criticized abuse of the UN mechanism for political objectives by certain countries. "It is unfortunate that abuse of the UN mechanism for seeking political objectives has ostensibly become a routine for certain member states," Araqchi, the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affair, told a high-level segment of Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.
