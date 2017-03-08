Iran counter-drone weapon, jamming device takes warfare to next level
Iran has deployed a new counter-drone weapon - a rifle-shaped jamming device that the regime says can electronically separate a remotely piloted aircraft from its command pilot and even reprogram it to turn on its owner. The development could be significant for the future of drone warfare.
