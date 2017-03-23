Iran committed to nuclear deal despit...

Iran committed to nuclear deal despite Trump threats, say observers

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Iran nuclear deal signed under the Obama administration and has pledged to throw it out. Despite tough talk by US President Donald Trump, Iran is still committed to the nuclear deal agreed in 2015, according to analysts at a conference on nuclear energy in the Middle East.

