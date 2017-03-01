Iran 'censors' Theron dress
Charlize Theron's Oscar dress after it was digitally coloured by Iranian censors and Theron as she appeared in non-coloured television March 1: Iranian TV either dislikes women exposing any sliver of flesh at the Academy Awards, or the ghost of Joan Rivers has discreetly taken up residence at one of their television channels. Because they're the only believable explanations for this particularly brazen display of digital dress alteration, which saw Charlize Theron's Oscars ensemble digitally enhanced to cover up her chest and arms.
