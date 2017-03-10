Iran calls prospect of cooperation with IAEA good
Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Thursday that Iran sees a good prospect for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. "We take actions within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency's charter, the Additional Protocol and Safeguards Agreements.
