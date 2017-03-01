Iran buries three soldiers killed in Syria
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, March 2 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: The bodies of three fighters killed in armed clashes in Syria have been buried in Iranian city of Qom, IRNA news agency reported. The report did not provide further information on the killed individuals and their nationalities.
