Iran broadly promotes tourism at ITB Berlin

Read more: Tehran Times

Over 30 Iranian tourism-associated businesses including transport operators and hotel managers are showcasing full charms of the country at the 51st ITB Berlin -- Internationale Tourismus-BA rse Berlin, which wraps up today. Iran's pavilion is playing host to variety of meetings, exhibits, workshops and live performances by state-run and privately-owned companies spearheaded by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization.

