India takes lead to run freight train from Dhaka to Istanbul

Currently, goods take a long, roundabout route from Ludhiana to Lahore which otherwise are just a few hours apart by rail Taking a leaf from China's run to Europe, India is going to showcase its might in freight movement by running a trans-continental container train full of goods from Dhaka to Istanbul, covering a 6,000-km journey across five countries - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey. Codenamed the ITI-DKD-Y corridor, the container train's route is scheduled as Dhaka-Kolkata-Delhi-Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul.

