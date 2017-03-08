In Iran, A Nationwide Teachers' Demon...

In Iran, A Nationwide Teachers' Demonstration

Amid ballistic missile tests by Iran's Revolutionary Guard and continued economic and political isolation, Iran's domestic unrest is escalating. Simultaneous protests of thousands of angry teachers in more than 22 cities broke out in Iran on Thursday, March 9. The nationwide teachers' demonstration took place in Tehran, Mashhad, Bojnourd, Ferdows, Torbat-heidaria, Mazandaran, Sanandaj, Saqqez, Marivan, Qorveh, Tabriz, Ardebil, Zanjan, Shiraz, Bushehr, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Kangan, Dehgolan, Lordegan, Ahwaz and Aligudarz.

