IAEA leaked info behind assassination of Iranian scientist
The Mehr also reported that Ahmadi-Roshan had met with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors a few days before he was assassinated. There were two other people in the car when the bomb exploded, one of whom, who was the driver identified as Reza Qashqavi, succumbed to his injuries on the same day.
