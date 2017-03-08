Hyundai seals contract for 3b petro r...

Hyundai seals contract for 3b petro refining project in Iran

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Company signed a a 3-billion contract with Iran's Ahdaf Investment Company on Sunday for construction of the second phase of Kangan Petro Refining Complex in Iran's southwestern Bushehr province. The contract, which is in the form of an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing Contract, was signed by the two sides' representatives in Iran, Shana reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC