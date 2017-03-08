Hyundai seals contract for 3b petro refining project in Iran

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Company signed a a 3-billion contract with Iran's Ahdaf Investment Company on Sunday for construction of the second phase of Kangan Petro Refining Complex in Iran's southwestern Bushehr province. The contract, which is in the form of an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing Contract, was signed by the two sides' representatives in Iran, Shana reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.