How Mohammed Reza went from refugee to entrepreneur in three years
Reza still speaks through an interpreter but that hasn't stopped him from opening Shiraz IceCream selling freshly made Iranian-inspired sweets, ice cream and juice in Merrylands, New South Wales. Reza started learning the trade from an early age, helping in his father's shop in Abadan, Iran, and dreamt about one day owning his own shop and exporting Iranian products to the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC