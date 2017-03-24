How Mohammed Reza went from refugee to entrepreneur in three years

Reza still speaks through an interpreter but that hasn't stopped him from opening Shiraz IceCream selling freshly made Iranian-inspired sweets, ice cream and juice in Merrylands, New South Wales. Reza started learning the trade from an early age, helping in his father's shop in Abadan, Iran, and dreamt about one day owning his own shop and exporting Iranian products to the world.

