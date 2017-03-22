His Majesty Sultan Qaboos congratulat...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos congratulates Iranian, Pakistani presidents

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Mamnoon Hussain of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's National Day. Photo-File His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Mamnoon Hussain of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's National Day.

