From Kissinger's Playbook: Flynn is Gone, His Russia Policy Lives On
Amid demonstrations against his first choice, President Donald Trump named Lieutenant General Herbert McMaster, whose book claiming the US was too soft on Vietnam is now required reading for US officers, as his new national security advisor this week. McMaster's appointment came after Michael Flynn, Trump's original choice, was forced to resign earlier this month after it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador back in December.
