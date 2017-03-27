Freakishly strong Iranian three-year-old

Freakishly strong Iranian three-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

But boy wonder Arat Hosseini, three, is already able to take on a trapeze and perform a backwards somersault after starting training when he was just nine months old. Boy wonder Arat Hosseini, three, is already able to take on a trapeze and perform a backwards somersault after starting training when he was just nine months old With his father cheering him on in a matching superman t-shirt, the youngster completed the show's obstacle course and received a rapturous applause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC