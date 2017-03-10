Five new Airbuses to join Iran fleet ...

Five new Airbuses to join Iran fleet by March 2018

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran will receive a new Airbus jetliner on March 19 or 20 and four others in the next Iranian calendar year, ending March 20, 2018, Farhad Parvaresh, the managing director of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on Saturday. He made the remarks on the sidelines of receiving the second Airbus jet of Iran's purchased airplanes, Airbus 330, at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC