Five new Airbuses to join Iran fleet by March 2018
Iran will receive a new Airbus jetliner on March 19 or 20 and four others in the next Iranian calendar year, ending March 20, 2018, Farhad Parvaresh, the managing director of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on Saturday. He made the remarks on the sidelines of receiving the second Airbus jet of Iran's purchased airplanes, Airbus 330, at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.
