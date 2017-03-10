Fireworks explosion kills seven in Iran

Fireworks explosion kills seven in Iran

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Tehran, March 12 - At least seven people were killed in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardabil in a firework blast, media reported on Saturday. The explosion occurred in a residential building in a district in Ardabil a few days before the Chaharshanbe Suri -- the Iranian festival of fire, Xinhua cited Press TV that quoted Ardabil's chief prosecutor, Nasser Atabati, as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC