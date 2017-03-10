Fireworks explosion kills seven in Iran

Tehran, March 12 - At least seven people were killed in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardabil in a firework blast, media reported on Saturday. The explosion occurred in a residential building in a district in Ardabil a few days before the Chaharshanbe Suri -- the Iranian festival of fire, Xinhua cited Press TV that quoted Ardabil's chief prosecutor, Nasser Atabati, as saying.

