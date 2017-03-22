Family of Jewish ex-FBI agent sues Ir...

Family of Jewish ex-FBI agent sues Iran over disappearance

The family of a Jewish retired FBI agent who went missing in Iran 10 years ago has filed a lawsuit in the US against Tehran, according to a Tuesday report. Robert Levinson disappeared 10 years ago on Iran's Kish Island.

