"Faces from Places" director eager to visit Iran during Noruz

Bastien Dubois, the French director of the 2013 animated TV series "Faces from Places", one of whose episodes centers on Noruz, has said that he is eager to visit Iran during the ancient celebration of the New Year beginning on the first day of spring. In an e-mail interview with the Tehran Times, he described the three-minute episode as the most acclaimed part of the series and added, "Every year near Noruz, I receive nice e-mails from Iranians around the world.

Chicago, IL

