"Faces from Places" director eager to visit Iran during Noruz
Bastien Dubois, the French director of the 2013 animated TV series "Faces from Places", one of whose episodes centers on Noruz, has said that he is eager to visit Iran during the ancient celebration of the New Year beginning on the first day of spring. In an e-mail interview with the Tehran Times, he described the three-minute episode as the most acclaimed part of the series and added, "Every year near Noruz, I receive nice e-mails from Iranians around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC