Enemies try to achieve goals by dealing economic blows to Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei

18 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed a huge crowd of pilgrims of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza , in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Tuesday, which marked the first day of Iranian New Year. During his address, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution lauded the unity among the Iranian nation and people's commitment and attachment to the Islamic Revolution's values as well as religious fundaments and issues.

