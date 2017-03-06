Donald Trumpa s new immigration order: List of 6 Muslim countries banned; Iraq exempted 59 mins ago
Washington DC, Mar 6: United States President Donald Trump signed a new immigration order on Monday, banning the entry of citizens from six Muslim majority countries, notably dropping Iraq from the revised immigration order. Donald Trump's original executive order created a lot of chaos and dissatisfaction among the masses and the order was blocked by a federal court.
