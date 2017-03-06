Donald Trumpa s new immigration order...

Donald Trumpa s new immigration order: List of 6 Muslim countries banned; Iraq exempted 59 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington DC, Mar 6: United States President Donald Trump signed a new immigration order on Monday, banning the entry of citizens from six Muslim majority countries, notably dropping Iraq from the revised immigration order. Donald Trump's original executive order created a lot of chaos and dissatisfaction among the masses and the order was blocked by a federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC