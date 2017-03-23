Comedian Maz Jobrani to keynote UC Be...

Comedian Maz Jobrani to keynote UC Berkeley commencement

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Comedian and UC Berkeley alumnus Maz Jobrani will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 commencement ceremony on May 13, the university announced this week. Jobrani, 45, was a founding member of the "Axis of Evil" comedy tour, which lampooned stereotypes of Middle Eastern people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC