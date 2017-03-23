Comedian Maz Jobrani to keynote UC Berkeley commencement
Comedian and UC Berkeley alumnus Maz Jobrani will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 commencement ceremony on May 13, the university announced this week. Jobrani, 45, was a founding member of the "Axis of Evil" comedy tour, which lampooned stereotypes of Middle Eastern people.
