Challenges for Iran's national budget
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, March 7 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: The Planning and Budget Organization of Iran recently published a report in which it elaborated on the challenges facing the country's national budget. The main challenges are workforce inflation, rising annual expenditure, cash subsidies, and unfinished projects.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
