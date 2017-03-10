Challenges for Iran's national budget

Challenges for Iran's national budget

Tehran, Iran, March 7 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: The Planning and Budget Organization of Iran recently published a report in which it elaborated on the challenges facing the country's national budget. The main challenges are workforce inflation, rising annual expenditure, cash subsidies, and unfinished projects.

Chicago, IL

