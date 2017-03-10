Challenges for Iran's national budget

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, March 7 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: The Planning and Budget Organization of Iran recently published a report in which it elaborated on the challenges facing the country's national budget. The main challenges are workforce inflation, rising annual expenditure, cash subsidies, and unfinished projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.