Car pile-up left one dead, 63 injured in northeast Iran
At least one person has been killed and some 63 are wounded in a 130-car pile-up on a road leading to Mashhad, northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, on Friday. "So far, some 63 passengers have been injured and one has psssed away," Mehr news agency qouted Iran's Emergency Medical Services director, Pir Hossein Kulivand, as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC