Car pile-up left one dead, 63 injured in northeast Iran

At least one person has been killed and some 63 are wounded in a 130-car pile-up on a road leading to Mashhad, northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, on Friday. "So far, some 63 passengers have been injured and one has psssed away," Mehr news agency qouted Iran's Emergency Medical Services director, Pir Hossein Kulivand, as saying.

