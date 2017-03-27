Bisotun bears testimony to eloquent a...

Bisotun bears testimony to eloquent art scene of prehistoric Iran

Bisotun bas-relief bears exceptional testimony to the distinctive visual arts in prehistoric Iran. It is nested on an elevated limestone cliff of a mountain of the same name in Iran's western Kermanshah Province.

Chicago, IL

