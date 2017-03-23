Biggest ever tourist ocean liner reaches Iranian coast
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24 By Emil Ilgar - Trend: A tourist ocean liner, Sunny, reached Iranian Kish Island coast, state TV IRIB reported Mar.24. According to the report, this is the biggest tourist ocean liner that has ever reached Iranian coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
