Austria, Iran Sign Letter of Understanding on Industrial Cooperation

Iranian Minister of Industries Gholam-Reza Shafei and Austrian Minister of Economic Affairs Johann Farnleitner in Tehran on Sunday signed a letter of understanding to cooperate in industry sector and carry out joint investment projects in third countries in Central Asia. The agreement was signed at a session of Tehran-Vienna Joint Economic Commission.

Chicago, IL

