At AIPAC, Paul Ryan delivers some tou...

At AIPAC, Paul Ryan delivers some tough talk on Iran

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan delivered on Monday some of the 2017 AIPAC Policy Conference's toughest talk on Iran and the controversial nuclear deal signed two years ago, telling thousands of conference-goers that Tehran was a danger to the US and Israel, urging non-nuclear sanctions on the regime and suggesting that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps be listed by the US as a foreign terrorist organization. Speaking after US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley brought down the house at event, and less than a week after a crushing legislative defeat over health care, Ryan seemed to have the cards stacked against him when he took the stage in the Verizon Arena in Washington Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC