As Persian New Year passes, Iranian resistance sees reasons for hope

2 hrs ago

In the wake of Nowrouz - the Persian New Year celebration - on Tuesday, it is easy to paint a bleak picture of the situation inside Iran. Though ruled by a theocracy, it is easy to see that the country is poised for transformative change, driven by its increasingly restive and organized pro-democratic population.

