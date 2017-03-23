As Persian New Year passes, Iranian resistance sees reasons for hope
In the wake of Nowrouz - the Persian New Year celebration - on Tuesday, it is easy to paint a bleak picture of the situation inside Iran. Though ruled by a theocracy, it is easy to see that the country is poised for transformative change, driven by its increasingly restive and organized pro-democratic population.
Discussions
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
