Armenian, Iranian officials discuss custom regulations at Meghri-Norduz border gate

Heads of Armenia's Meghri and Iranian Norduz customs checkpoints held a regular meeting on Monday to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan and the President of the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Karbasian on November 17, 2016.

