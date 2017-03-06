Armenian expert: Iran can't be ignored in coalition against Daesh

Johnny G. Melikyan, a political analyst at the Armenian Center for Regional Studies of Public Administration Academy, believes that the great powers including the new U.S. administration should know that the only way to defeat Daesh is to form a large coalition, which includes NATO, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Arabs, etc. He also predicts that the Iranian gas export to Georgia and Armenia will be increased through the Iranian-Armenian gas pipeline in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.