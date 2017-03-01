Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 265 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend March 3. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district and Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh, Berdavan villages of the Noyemberyan district, Aygeovit, Vazashen and Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

