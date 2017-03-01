Armenia continues breaking ceasefire ...

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 265 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend March 3. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district and Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh, Berdavan villages of the Noyemberyan district, Aygeovit, Vazashen and Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC