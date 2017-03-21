Armenia again breaks ceasefire with A...

Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 128 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Trend Mar. 21. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kohnegishlag village of Azerbaijan's Aghstafa district, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Qaymagli and Kamarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Paravakar, Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in the Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

