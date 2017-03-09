American jailed in Iran asks for Trum...

American jailed in Iran asks for Trump's help: 'Do not let me be alone'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Five Americans are believed to be held as prisoners in Iran, and the family of one says he is pleading to President Trump -- and all of us - to help. "I ask myself and my fellow American neighbors: Where is the justice I have come to associate with America?" Robin Shahini, 46, wrote to his family from an Iranian jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC