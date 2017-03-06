Ambassador hails China's role in achievement of nuclear deal
The Iranian Ambassador to China, Ali Asghar Khaji, has praised China's important role in the negotiations that led to the historic nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. The agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action , clinched in July 2015 and went into effect in January 2016.
