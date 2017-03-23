AIPAC to push for Iran legislation, two-state solution at annual conference

WASHINGTON The American Israel Public Affairs Committee opens its annual policy conference on Sunday hoping to take advantage of tempered political discourse around Israel, after enduring several years of turbulence over its positions on Iran and the fate of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Washington's largest Israel advocacy lobby seeks to reforge its wide base of bipartisan congressional support, somewhat damaged after taking on former US president Barack Obama over a nuclear deal signed by Tehran and world powers in 2015.

