A message for Donald Trump from Iranian LGBTQ filmmaker who stayed home from Outfest Fusion festival

Outfest Fusion, a Hollywood film festival dedicated to images of LGBTQ people of color, was supposed to be an occasion of joy for Tehran-born director Pouria Heidary Oureh. But when his film "Apricot Groves" had its U.S. premiere during the festival that ran through Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre, he was back in Iran, unable to take in the applause.

