2nd Body Found after Rising Sea Water Inundates Iran's Southern Port
A second body was pulled from the coasts of Iran's southern port city of Dayyer on Monday evening, while four other victims are still unaccounted for after huge waves cause by a sea tornado -known as Seiche- pounded the coastal city on March 19, an official said. Speaking to Tasnim on Tuesday morning, Mohammad Hassan Basti, a deputy to governor of Iran's southern province of Bushehr, said the body of an eight-year-old boy was retrieved from the pier of Dayyer on Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC