2nd Body Found after Rising Sea Water Inundates Iran's Southern Port

A second body was pulled from the coasts of Iran's southern port city of Dayyer on Monday evening, while four other victims are still unaccounted for after huge waves cause by a sea tornado -known as Seiche- pounded the coastal city on March 19, an official said. Speaking to Tasnim on Tuesday morning, Mohammad Hassan Basti, a deputy to governor of Iran's southern province of Bushehr, said the body of an eight-year-old boy was retrieved from the pier of Dayyer on Monday evening.

