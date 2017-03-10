10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man ...

10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man lost in Iran on CIA job

Ten years after a former FBI agent working on an unauthorized CIA mission disappeared in Iran, his family hopes U.S. President Donald Trump will do something America's last two presidents have been unable to achieve: Finally bring him home. Robert Levinson's family told The Associated Press this week that Trump's background as a deal-making businessman and his harder line on Iran could be an asset in finally determining what happened to the investigator, whose 69th birthday is Friday.

Chicago, IL

