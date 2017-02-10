White House Warns Iran But Plans No I...

White House Warns Iran But Plans No Immediate New Action

White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn put "Iran on notice" on Wednesday for a recent missile test and support for Houthi rebels in Yemen. The White House issued a sharp warning to Iran on Wednesday over what it called recent provocations, but officials said the United States is not taking any immediate military or other action to follow up.

Chicago, IL

