US spy agencies hired psychics to help with Iran Hostage Crisis

American intelligence officials hired psychics to help spy on Iranians during the Hostage Crisis of 1979 - but success wasn't in the cards, according to a report Friday. A secret team of military-trained clairvoyants met more than 200 times in an old building in Fort Mead, Maryland and tried to use supernatural skills to save dozens of Americans hostages, according to new CIA documents reported by the Miami Herald .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.