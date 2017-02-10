US spy agencies hired psychics to help with Iran Hostage Crisis
American intelligence officials hired psychics to help spy on Iranians during the Hostage Crisis of 1979 - but success wasn't in the cards, according to a report Friday. A secret team of military-trained clairvoyants met more than 200 times in an old building in Fort Mead, Maryland and tried to use supernatural skills to save dozens of Americans hostages, according to new CIA documents reported by the Miami Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|12 hr
|southern at heart
|55
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC