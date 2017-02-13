UCF student stuck in Iran gets back t...

UCF student stuck in Iran gets back to school

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A UCF student from Iran left in limbo by President Donald Trump 's travel ban returned to Central Florida on Monday, after being stranded for two weeks in his home country. "If I couldn't come back, three years of my life would be wasted," said Ph.D candidate Mahmoud Shirazi after clearing Customs at Orlando International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) 22 hr samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Sun James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC